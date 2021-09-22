What are the NFL MVP odds heading into Week 3 of the 2021 regular season? Where do guys like Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady stand?

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL regular season has come and gone, and we now have updated odds for the recipient of this year’s league MVP.

Whose odds seem intriguing? What might be a smart betting play in regard to this prestigious honor?

MVP Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes +550

Tom Brady +750

Kyler Murray +750

Russell Wilson +1200

Matthew Stafford +1200

Josh Allen +1400

Dak Prescott +1400

Lamar Jackson +1400

Aaron Rodgers +1600

Justin Herbert +2500

Derek Carr +2500

Patrick Mahomes Remains on Top

The star Chiefs quarterback still possesses the best odds to win the league’s top individual award at +550.

Through two weeks, Patrick Mahomes has been stellar. This comes in spite of the fact his team lost 36-35 to the Ravens this past Sunday night.

The fifth-year signal-caller has completed 76.1% of his throws for 680 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception thus far.

As long as Mahomes keeps doing his thing and Kansas City remains one of the AFC’s teams to beat, expect Patrick to be in the MVP conversation once again.

Upcoming Tom Brady-Matthew Stafford Matchup

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is currently +750 to win the MVP while Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is +1200.

The upcoming Week 3 matchup between Tampa Bay and Los Angeles should tell a lot.

Either talented signal-caller will be going against a strong defense. If one (or both) of these quarterbacks strings together an impressive performance, expect that individual’s MVP odds to certainly rise.

Smart Betting Play: Kyler Murray at +750

Third-year Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray enters Week 3 with +750 odds to win MVP.

The numbers thus far are great — through two games, Murray has completed 73.5% of his throws for 689 yards, seven touchdowns, and three picks. He’s additionally rushed for two scores on the ground.

The Cardinals are currently 2-0. Just like with Mahomes, if Kyler keeps putting up great numbers and his team keeps winning, he’ll be in the MVP conversation and his odds will increase.

And before the odds do potentially shorten, I would get in now at +750. If you’re going to wager $100, you might as well do it now and make a possible profit of $750 instead of maybe $500 (just an estimate) down the road.

Where does Derek Carr Stand?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is +2500 to win MVP.

We can’t predict he’ll continue to be highly productive over the final 15 games. But up to this point, the veteran quarterback has surely impressed.

Carr completed 66.7% of his throws for 817 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception through Vegas’ first two games (both wins). His yardage total currently leads the league.

Maybe wagering $100 to potentially win $2500 is also a smart money play? These odds will shorten if Carr consistently produces.

