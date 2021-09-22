FanDuel Michigan is rolling out its Spread the Love promo this week as the Michigan Wolverines look to close out a perfect month of September. After rolling to a blowout win last weekend, their next test comes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Although Michigan is an 18.5-point favorite, there is a way to grab them as a huge underdog at FanDuel Michigan Sportsbook.

For every 250 bets that are placed on the Wolverines against the spread, FanDuel Michigan will lower the spread by a full point via their popular Spread the Love promo. This offer is only available to bettors in Michigan, but there is no limit to how high this spread can go.

This promo is available to both new and existing users, which means that there are plenty of users who will help drive this number to the moon. FanDuel Sportsbook recently ran this same promotion in Arizona. The Cardinals finished as an underdog of more than 120 points against the Vikings. In other words, expect similar action that makes the Wolverines a complete no-brainer.

FanDuel Michigan Spread the Love Promo

Spread the Love is one of the easiest promotions for bettors to win with at FanDuel Sportsbook. As more users join in on the fun, the better your chances at winning become.

With Michigan entering as the heavy favorite in this game over Rutgers, it shouldn’t be hard to move this line to a point where it becomes an easy win. Given the most recent promo moved the odds more than 100 points, Michigan bettors can expect to grab the Wolverines as a near triple-digit underdog.

In short, we think this spread is going to reach a ridiculous number by Saturday afternoon.

It’s important to note that all bettors will get the closing (and best) line on Michigan for this promo. In other words, if you bet the Wolverines when the line is at +8.5, but it goes all the way up to, say, +78.5, you will get the final line.

That means users can get in on this spread as soon as possible.

Getting Started With FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan

For new users, follow these steps to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan:

. Make an initial deposit of at least $25 so you can take full advantage of this offer.

Bet $25 on the Wolverines to cover the no-brainer spread against Rutgers.

Michigan vs. Rutgers Big Ten Battle

Michigan has not been able to get over the hump and win the Big Ten since Jim Harbaugh’s arrival, but his team is off to a good start in 2021. The Wolverines have three double-digit wins under their belt, but they are still waiting for a real test.

Enough with the short TD runs, right? 😉@Cademac_12 goes deep for the 87-yard @UMichFootball TD to @CorneliusNation. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UFOJFCak6n — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) September 18, 2021

Rutgers might not be a contender to win the Big Ten this season, but they are trending in the right direction. Greg Schiano is back in New Jersey and he is working on turning the Scarlet Knights program around for the second time in his career.

No matter who you think is going to win on Saturday, the best bet on FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan is on the Wolverines to cover the spread thanks to Spread the Love.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook Michigan and help Spread the Love on the Wolverines on Saturday.