DraftKings has taken a different approach to its promotional offers this football season. In previous NFL seasons, it would offer 100-1 odds that would pay dependent upon the outcome of the qualifying wager. However, with the competition among legal online sportsbooks at an all-time high, it has stepped up the total bonus upside while offering a guaranteed payout.

Through two weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season, it has become abundantly clear that the games are as unpredictable as ever. Several underdogs have covered spreads and many have won outright — particularly in high profile games. Just ask the Ravens who were bit by the underdog bug against the Raiders only to then pull off an upset with over their own against the Chiefs last week.

It goes without saying that guarantees are hard to find, and that’s what makes this DraftKings Sportsbook NFL promo so appealing. It’s not dependent upon scoring, touchdowns, statistics, spreads, or wins, it’s depending upon simply placing a $1 bet.

Once that happens, the $150 bonus is paid and can be used on any future sporting event — whether its college football, NFL, or MLB action (among other options).

How to Get DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $1, Get $150 Promo

DraftKings Sportsbook continues to run as a market leader in several states with legal online sports betting. Among those states include recently launched Arizona online sports betting, Virginia, West Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Wyoming, Iowa, Illinois, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. And DraftKings Sportsbook NY is expected to join the party in the coming months, too.

Bettors in the above states can sign up this week and wager on any NFL Week 3 game starting with the Thursday night matchup between the Panthers and Texans and the Monday Night matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys. To get this promo, follow these simple steps:

Make a first deposit of at least $5 by using any of the available funding methods (online checking, PayPal, etc.).

Following deposit, find the 150-1 bonus on the app’s home screen or in the promos tab. Opt-in.

Place a $1 wager on any game. Be sure to select this boost in the slip before verifying the wager.

DraftKings will then issue the bonus.

NFL Sports Betting Race Continues

The dawn of a new season is a highly competitive time for the top online sportsbook operators. Significant ad dollars are spent and awesome value is out there for prospective bettors. At the forefront of this push is DraftKings, which has consistently run a variety of social media, radio, and television ads.

Perhaps you’ve seen former NFL kicker Martin Gramática touting this 150-1 offer with DK personality Jessie Coffield.

Despite two weeks already in the books, plenty of new bettors will be joining the market or looking for new sportsbook offers, and DraftKings’ newest deal stacks up as one of the best.

