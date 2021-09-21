BetMGM has a terrific new player promo for Week 3 of NFL regular season action. A quick look at the scores over the first two weeks of the season shows the obvious value in play with this special.

The latest BetMGM promo offers new NFL bettors a bet $10, win $200 bonus on any team to score a touchdown during its Week 3 game.

So far this season, only four games have featured a team failing to score at least one touchdown. The Falcons and Packers held that dubious distinction in Week 1, while the Jets and Dolphins each failed to score a TD in Week 2. Still, with teams scoring touchdowns in 60 of 64 opportunities this season (93.8 % of games), the ability to bet $10 for a $200 bonus on a touchdown is an outstanding opportunity.

In short, new BetMGM players are getting 20-1 odds on something that is overwhelmingly likely to occur.

BetMGM Promo Offers $200 Instant TD Bonus For Week 3

Here’s the setup for this BetMGM promo.

Simply bet $10 on any NFL moneyline during Week 3. If that team wins, the bet obviously pays out normal profits. But here’s where things get interesting — regardless of whether the team backed or wins, it will turn a $200 bonus if it scores at least one touchdown.

This week’s slate features a number of games with high over/unders, meaning BetMGM oddsmakers anticipate some offensive fireworkers throughout the weekend. Some notable games — and their totals — include:

Cardinals-Jaguars (51.5 points)

Ravens-Lions (49.5 points)

Chargers-Chiefs (55.5 points)

Bucs-Rams (55.5 points)

Seahawks-Vikings (55.5 points)

Eagles-Cowboys (52 points)

While it’s no lock that each of the teams above will find the end zone, it’s extremely likely.

If you don’t want to wait around until Sunday, you can also jump in on the Thursday night matchup between the 2-0 Panthers and 1-1 Texans. BetMGM has the total for that one set at a fairly modest 43.5 points, but the Texans have scored a surprising 29 points per game through two weeks, while the favored Panthers should have opportunities against a Houston defense allowing 26 points per contest.

How to Get This BetMGM Promo for NFL Week 3

BetMGM ran this promo each of the first two weeks with great success in states such as Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and more. If you’re looking to jump in and take advantage of these favorable odds, here’s how to do it:

Make a first deposit. There are several available methods to fund a new sportsbook account. A $10 minimum deposit is required in order to get this bet $10, win $200 touchdown bonus.

With the first real-money wager, place a $10+ wager on any team to win outright this week. Doing so will automatically qualify bettors for a $200 touchdown bonus should that team go on to score.

Other Ways to Win

BetMGM offers a variety of betting markets, including game props, player props, moneylines, spreads, totals, and live in-game betting. Be sure to check out the daily “Lion’s Boost” which provides enhanced odds.

