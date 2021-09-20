The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will each be looking to avoid an 0-2 start tonight when the two teams meet tonight at Lambeau Field, and DraftKings Sportsbook has an awesome Monday Night Football promo ahead of this NFC North matchup.

With its Lions vs. Packers promo, DraftKings Sportsbook offers all new players who sign up, deposit, and make a $1 wager on Monday Night Football an instant $200 bonus. Ultimately, this is a guaranteed 200-1 payout that provides bettors a can’t-lose play.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Week 1 was the absolute beatdown issued by the Saints to the Packers. Now, Green Bay opens its home schedule Monday Night against a Lions team coming off a loss to the 49ers.

It’s still early, but given the Packers’ lofty expectations (and the fact they are installed as a double-digit favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook), this is a critical game for Aaron Rodgers and company.

Lions vs. Packers Promo for MNF at DraftKings Sportsbook

If you’re looking for one of the best Lions vs. Packers promos for Monday Night Football, DraftKings Sportsbook has it. Leading up to the NFL regular season and during the first two weeks of action, DraftKings has offered new players this Bet $1, Get $200 instant bonus.

This promo represents outstanding value, particularly in relation to its previous football specials. Take last year for instance. DraftKings opened the season by offering 100-1 odds on any early-season NFL game. The thing is, that offer required bettors to correctly pick a game winner. This time around, not only is the bonus worth twice as much, it also pays out regardless of whether or not the wager hits.

This offer is available to bettors in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Indiana, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Iowa, Indiana, and more. The expectation is that soon DraftKings Sportsbook NY will be a reality, allowing players in the Empire State to jump in perhaps by the Super Bowl.

How to Grab the DraftKings Sportsbook MNF Promo

Here’s how to get the Lions vs. Packers MNF promo at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Create an account by clicking right here .

. Make a first deposit of at least $5 by using any of the available funding methods. Several popular options are in play.

With the first bet, place a $1 moneyline wager on the Lions vs. Packers game. Be sure to opt-in for this promo. In the bet slip, make sure the bonus is selected before confirming.

DraftKings will then issue the bonus for immediate use.

How to Bet MNF Lions vs. Packers

This is probably the best Lions vs. Packers promo available to new players, but current sportsbook users can also jump in and receive some excellent odds boosts on this one. For instance:

Davante Adams to score 2+ touchdowns (boosted from +350 to +425)

Go-off Goff: Jared Goff to have 300+ passing yards (boosted from +270 to +310)

Currently, the Packers are a 12-point favorite over the Lions and a -630 moneyline favorite. The game total is set at an over/under of 49 points.

