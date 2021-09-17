With Week 2 already here, let’s take a look at some smart money plays for a few of the NFL’s individual awards.

Ahead of the 2021 NFL regular season, we gave you a number of betting plays for individual awards. We told you to bet Josh Allen for MVP following his stellar 2021 season as well as Zach Wilson for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But things change from week to week — it’s just how life (and gambling) works. Following numerous impressive Week 1 performances, let’s go over some of the current smart money plays for the NFL’s individual awards.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to win MVP (+900, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Can we stop sleeping on the Cardinals?

Many believe this could be the squad that finishes dead last in the tough NFC West division. But this team possesses great talent on either side of the ball and employs one of the most dynamic quarterbacks we’ve ever seen.

And speaking of the man himself…

Kyler Murray put on a phenomenal showing in Week 1, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for another in Arizona’s 38-13 win over a tough Titans team.

This isn’t abnormal for Murray either — the third-year quarterback threw for 26 touchdowns and ran for another 11 last season.

He has the tools and the assistance around him (i.e. DeAndre Hopkins) to produce at a high level each and every week. And given the Cardinals could be one of the better teams in the NFC, Murray definitely carries the potential to be an MVP candidate.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill to win Offensive Player of the Year (+3000, BetMGM)

This may be a bit of a reach right now, but +3000 on Tyreek Hill winning Offensive Player of the Year after he put up 197 receiving yards against the Browns is intriguing.

Hill is one of the more exciting players in the league and that’s remained the case ever since he entered the NFL back in 2016. He works within a great offensive system led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid and is highly capable of finding space to make plays. I mean is there any defensive back in the league that can consistently keep up with Cheetah?

Not to mention, the offense values him — he was targeted 15 times in Week 1.

It’ll obviously be tough to put up 197 yards each and every week. But a 100+ yard showing in most games would increase Hill’s probability of earning this type of hardware.

He’s definitely capable of reaching that production level on a consistent basis, so get in at +3000 while you can.

Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones to win Defensive Player of the Year (+900, Barstool Sportsbook)

I’m not saying Chandler Jones will put on the performance he did against the Titans week-in and week-out.

But the five sacks are heavily intriguing; betting on him to win this award at +900 odds is an interesting play.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30 years old, Jones is obviously still capable of producing at a high level and could put together a significant comeback season after missing 11 games last year. The man has recorded double-digit sacks in six of his nine seasons (2012-20), including 19.0 back in 2019 (when he earned a first-team All-Pro bid).

He carries the potential to take that next step (a Defensive Player of the Year Award) and is already on his way to doing so following a stellar Week 1 performance.

Bears QB Justin Fields to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+800, PointsBet)

The Bears showed in their Week 1 loss to the Rams that despite Andy Dalton currently serving as the starting quarterback, they will still use Justin Fields in specific situations.

The rookie will still find opportunities to produce (he ran for a touchdown against Los Angeles) and he’ll eventually earn the starting job if and when head coach Matt Nagy feels pressured into making the switch.

When he does earn the job, expect the Ohio State product to turn heads, which will increase his odds of earning this specific award. That’s why you must get in now before the potential value decreases.

Betting on a guy who’s bound to start sooner than later at +800 odds is a superb value play. If the Bears start 0-2 or 0-3 and Fields gets the nod, you could start to see his OROY odds creep up to about +500.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow to win Comeback Player of the Year (+650, DraftKings Sportsbook)

I originally said this award would go to Saquon Barkley. But given how he played the first two games and how the Giants offensive line is faring (amid the injuries to left guard Shane Lemieux and center Nick Gates), I’m not liking his chances for a highly productive season.

However, with Week 2 commencing, I do like the chances of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow producing and ultimately winning this prestigious honor.

The second-year signal-caller and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back from a major knee injury. He also has a familiar face in former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase by his side, which may only help him improve from here.

Burrow threw for at least 300 yards in five of his 10 games last year and finished his rookie campaign with a 65.4% completion rate.

He has the tools to succeed and can consistently produce if he remains healthy, which is why betting on him at +650 before the value potentially shrinks could be beneficial for your wallet.

