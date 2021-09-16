The Arizona Cardinals are off to a hot start after mauling the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Cardinals bettors made out like bandits in that game and FanDuel Arizona is giving fans the opportunity to run it back in Week 2.

FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook is putting their money where their mouth is with this Spread the Love promotion. For every 250 bettors who place a wager on the Cardinals to cover the spread, this line will move in Arizona’s favor by one point.

In other words, if 2,500 users bet on the Cardinals, the line will move 10 points in their favor. There is no limit to how big this spread can get. Arizona bettors who get in on this promo can win free money on a ridiculous spread on Sunday.

FanDuel Arizona is looking to stake its claim as a premier sportsbook option in the Grand Canyon State. With a ton of excitement surrounding the Cardinals, this is the perfect promo for Arizona bettors.9

FanDuel Arizona Spread the Love Promo

If you are new to sports betting, Spread the Love is a crowd booster promotion that usually results in easy money for bettors. Again, for every 250 bettors who place a wager on the Cardinals, the line will move one point in their favor.

It’s important to note that ALL Cardinals bettors will get this at the final line. For example, if you bet the Cardinals when they are at +10, but the line ends up reaching +40, you get the closing line.

That means that it makes sense to get in on Spread the Love early. The higher the line goes, the more enticing it will be for other bettors to join in. There is a maximum wager of $50 at -110 odds on this promo.

Getting Started With FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook

The good news is that this Spread the Love promo is available to all users on FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook. That means there is a massive player base to drive this line towards the Cardinals. However, if you are new, follow these steps to get started:

Sign up with FanDuel Arizona by clicking on any of the available links, including right here.

. Make a deposit into your account.

Place a $50 wager on the Cardinals to cover the spread.

Can The Cardinals Stay Hot?

In reality, it won’t matter if the Cardinals stay hot for Spread the Love bettors on Sunday. This line is going to move to a point where it’s almost an automatic win.

📽️ Kyler Murray's 5⃣ least improbable completions from Week 1 Check out @AZCardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s five least probable completions from his team’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans! pic.twitter.com/S3yW4EdsD3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 13, 2021

However, Arizona sports betting fans still want to see their hometown team move to 2-0. The Cardinals will welcome the Vikings to State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Kyler Murray looked like a bonafide stud in the opener against the Titans. If he can continue to play like an All-Pro quarterback, the Cardinals might be able to make some noise in the super-competitive NFC West.

