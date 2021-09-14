The NFL season is off and running but the FanDuel Sportsbook promos aren’t slowing down. The Thursday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team is a critical early-season NFC East matchup, and FanDuel bettors can bet on the game with crazy odds.

New users at FanDuel Sportsbook who sign up and make an initial deposit of at least $5 can grab 30-1 odds on the Giants or Washington Football team in the app. A winning $5 bet on either team will pay out $150.

The Giants and Washington Football Team are both looking to bounce back after losses in Week 1. The great thing about Thursday Night Football is that you don’t have to wait long to right the ship. Washington will host the Giants in their home opener as slight favorites over their division rival.

However, the odds on this game don’t matter for new users who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook because you can boost either team’s moneyline to 30-1 (+3000) in the app.

FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds Promo for Thursday Night Football

There is nothing overly complicated about this promotion from FanDuel Sportsbook. Simply pick a side and grab these boosted odds. If your team wins, you can bring home a profit of $150 on a $5 wager.

For reference, existing users would need to risk approximately $270 and $100 on Washington and the Giants, respectively, to net that same profit. Based on the value here, this promo is a no-brainer for bettors without a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

And the best part of this offer is that you can win cold, hard cash. Plenty of sportsbooks run these types of sign-up promos and odds boosts, but offer bonuses or site credit. As soon as you win this promo, you can take your money and put it right in the bank account.

Getting 30-1 Odds at FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s important to remember that this odds boost is only available to new users and it is only redeemable in-app. Let’s take a look at how you can get in on the action today:

. Make a deposit of at least $10 to qualify for this promotion.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on the Giants or Washington at 30-1 boosted odds.

Wide Open NFC East

The NFC East always seems to be a wide-open division year in and year out. Whether the division is great or horrible, it always seems to be a close race.

Plenty of fans had Washington pegged as the favorite to win the NFC East this year, but Football Team dropped their opener to the Chargers. Meanwhile, the Giants fell to the Broncos.

The Eagles put up the most impressive performance of Week 1 with their dominant win over the Falcons. And even though the Cowboys fell on Thursday night to the Buccaneers, Dak Prescott looked phenomenal against the defending Super Bowl champions.

So, if the Giants or Football Team want to win the division, this one is a monster game.

