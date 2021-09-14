Arizona finally joined the sports betting party and DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook is keeping things rolling ahead of NFL Week 2 action with a can’t-miss promo targeted at the Cardinals-Vikings game.

DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook users can double their money on this weekend’s Cardinals-Vikings games if either team scores a point. With this bonus, you can bet $50 to win $50 if either team scores a point in the game.

The Cardinals set it off in Week 1 by slamming the Titans. Kyler Murray looked like the real deal as he threw for nearly 300 yards while recording five total touchdowns, so the Cardinals appear to have a potent offense once again this season, making this the perfect promo.

This offer is only available to DraftKings Sportsbook users in Arizona. With the state recently launching sports betting, player there should expect to see a ton of promotions and odds boosts like this one which create massive value.

Double Your Money Promo at DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook

Throughout NFL history, 73 games have finished with a score of 0-0. That might indicate that this bet is no sure thing, but that’s quite not the case here. That’s because the last NFL game to finish 0-0 was a game between the Giants and Lions in 1943.

Nearly 70 years later, an NFL game finishing 0-0 is almost impossible. That means that this double your money promo from DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook is essentially free money.

Sure, the Cardinals and Vikings have pretty good defenses, but not good enough to hold the other scoreless for 70 minutes. Remember, even if this game is tied 0-0 at the end of four quarters, they will have 10 extra minutes of overtime to make it onto the scoreboard.

With all that said, we have a hard time seeing this game going scoreless for that long. After all, the over-under is set at 51 points, so oddsmakers expect a shootout.

How to Claim This DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook Bonus

Now that we have established how easy it is to win with this promo, let’s take a look at how new users can sign up with DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook and get in on the action today:

. Make an initial deposit of at least $50 so you can take full advantage of this promotion.

Place a $50 wager on the Cardinals and Vikings to score at least one point on Sunday.

Cardinals Start Hot

Plenty of folks expected the Cardinals to be a tough team this year, but they really made a statement with a dominant performance on the road in Week 1. The Titans had no answer for Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and the rest of this Arizona offense.

As for the defense, Arizona was flying around and making life difficult for Tennessee. Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in all of football and he was held to just 58 yards on 17 carries.

Can the Cardinals stay hot in Week 2 against the Vikings? That may be a bit off a toss up, but this promo is not.

