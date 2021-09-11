Tonight, the Yankees and Mets put the rivalry aside to just play the game and honor their great city.

Tonight is the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a monumental and emotional day for New York City.

It doesn’t matter that the New York Yankees are watching their season spiral out of control, while the New York Mets also need a run for the ages. No, tonight is about honoring New York 20 years after a horrific event, and letting baseball bring us together as it did in 2001.

At Citi Field, the Mets have already announced plans for a pregame ceremony featuring some familiar faces and will also wear first responder caps.

As for the standings, we’ll just link to them here. Tonight, the playoff race takes a back seat.

Game Info

New York Yankees (78-63) @ New York Mets (71-71)

Saturday, September 11, 2021 — 7:45 PM EDT

Mets Media

TV: FOX

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Yankees Media

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-3, 3.69 ERA)

at

Mets: Taijuan Walker (7-9, 4.15 ERA)

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD