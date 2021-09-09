Saturday’s game against the Yankees will feature special ceremonies.

The New York Mets announced plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 tragedy in their game against the New York Yankees.

The Mets will wear first responder caps from the FDNY, NYPD, Port Authority Police Department, Department of Sanitation and Department of Correction during batting practice and the game.

The club also announced additional details to the ceremonies surrounding the game.

The two New York managers from the 2001 season will participate in the ceremonial first pitch. Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine will throw to former Yankees manager and Hall of Famer Joe Torre.

The Mets also announced more than 14 players and coaches from their 2001 team are expected to attend the game. The list includes Mike Piazza, who hit the heroic go-ahead home run on September 21, 2001 vs. Atlanta at Shea Stadium in what was the first sporting event in New York City following the attacks.

During the game, special musical performances will include the NYPD Cops and Kids Chorus singing the National Anthem, 17-year-old New York Jazz recording artist Anaïs Reno performing “America the Beautiful,” and FDNY Firefighter Regina Wilson will sing “God Bless America.”

First responders will be joined on the field with the FDNY honor guard, NYPD honor guard, PAPD pipe & drum and honor guard, DSNY pipe & drum and honor guard, OEM, Department of Corrections and Supreme Court Officers.

The Mets will also honor a number of organizations who are working to help those still impacted by 9/11. Those organizations will include:

Tuesday’s Children

The Visionary Network from the 9/11 Museum

Answer the Call – New York Police and Fire Widows’ & Children Benefit Fund (which was created by Rusty Staub)

The Feel Good Foundation, helping those suffering from 9/11 related illnesses

And Mets employees who lost loved ones on 9/11

The ceremony will begin at 7 PM ET.