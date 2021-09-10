A Subway Series unlike we’ve ever seen kicks off Friday night at Citi Field.

As New Yorkers emotionally prepare for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Mets and Yankees will take the field on Friday night in a critical game for both teams in their respective playoff races.

After a brutal series against the Blue Jays, the Yankees find themselves 1.0 game back of the Red Sox for the first wild card spot and only 0.5 game ahead of Toronto for the second spot.

After two disappointing losses to the Marlins, the Mets are now 5.0 games back of Atlanta in the National League East race. The Mets are also 5.0 games behind the Padres for the second wild card spot in the NL, but are looking up at Cincinnati, St. Louis and Philadelphia there as well.

Neither New York team can afford to lose any of this weekend’s games.

So who will win? We’ll find out starting tonight.

Game Info

New York Yankees (78-62) @ New York Mets (70-71)

Friday, September 10, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

Mets Media

TV: SNY, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Yankees Media

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching Matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (5-5, 3.47 ERA)

at

Mets: Tylor Megill (2-4, 4.20 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props

Mets Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD