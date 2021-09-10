Syndergaard still has hopes of helping the Mets this month.

Noah Syndargaard has been a ghost this season.

Recovering from Tommy John surgery, he has had a rough road. He looked great in his first rehab assignment, but had a setback. Then he tested positive for COVID and had to step away from his rehab.

Now, he’s out of quarantine.

And the hope of putting a Mets jersey on again this season and contributing to the team’s postseason push is still there.

Noah Syndergaard said he still expects to pitch in the majors this season, and that it would represent a reward for his extensive rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery. He recently threw a bullpen once out of quarantine; he'll throw another today. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) September 10, 2021

Another bullpen today is a strong step in the right direction, but it may be too little, too late for the free agent-to-be.

The Mets start a weekend series against the Yankees five full games back of the Braves in the National League East. They’re also five games back of the Padres for the second — and only attainable — wild card spot in the National League.

If Syndergaard can make it back to the majors — a huge if — it wouldn’t be in anything more than a bullpen role. And the Mets could use an arm helping a staff that’s been used too much over the past couple months with Jacob deGrom on the shelf as well.

Today’s bullpen for Syndergaard may ultimately be more significant to his hopes of getting a multi-year deal in free agency this winter than the Mets’ playoff chances.

Either way, the past two years have been a disappointment for Syndergaard, the Mets and their fans. His stuff has shown flashes of dominance and, partnered with deGrom, gave the Mets two scary arms at the top of their rotation.