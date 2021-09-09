Let’s get it started in Arizona. The Grand Canyon State is finally joining the sports betting party and it’s just in time for the start of the 2021 NFL season. Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is among the first sportsbooks in line to launch in the state.

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is one of the most intriguing options on the market for sports bettors. They offer competitive odds on an easy-to-use app and the biggest risk-free first bet on the market by far.

With football season underway, the MLB playoff race heating up, and NBA/NHL right around the corner, Arizona sports betting is launching at the perfect time. Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is almost guaranteed to have something for every sports fan.

They are also giving all new users in Arizona the chance to make their first bet completely risk-free up to $5,000. Again, that is the biggest sign-up promo on the market and there isn’t another sportsbook that even comes close.

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is Going Big

Saying that Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is going big might be the understatement of the century. They are going all-out for Arizona bettors.

A $5,000 risk-free first bet is almost unheard of when it comes to sign-up promos. Other sportsbooks offer risk-free bets from anywhere between $250 and $1,000. Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is upping the ante to five times the closest competitor.

Of course, new users are not required to wager that much on their first bet. You can decide how much you want to wager and Caesars Sportsbook Arizona will refund any losses in site credit up to $5,000.

What to Bet on at Caesars Sportsbook Arizona

Of course, players who want to bet on niche sports like cricket or table tennis have that option, but we expect most Arizona bettors to be all-in on football.

The NFL season begins with a Week 1 bang on Thursday Night Football. The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are looking to put the Cowboys down. Then, on Sunday, the Cardinals will take on the Tennessee Titans.

Arizona Joins the Sports Betting World

Arizona’s turnaround time from legalization to launch is nothing short of remarkable. The state passed sports betting legislation in April and is ready for launch in September.

It’s rare that states can go from legalization to launch this quickly. This is fantastic news for football fans in the Grand Canyon State.

