DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook is now here with the official arrival of AZ online sports betting. As the state officially launches its betting operations, its expected that DraftKings will hit the ground running as a preferred option among online and mobile players.

DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona is entering the market as a well-known industry leader and launches with an excellent sign up bonus. This popular app also offers competitive odds, a user-friendly experience, and plenty of solid promos.

Arizona’s timeline for the launch of sports betting coincided with the start of the NFL season. Football is the most popular sport to bet on in America, meaning Arizona’s launch came at an ideal time.

DraftKings Arizona is offering a football special to all new users as well. Anyone who places a $1 wager on any football game will automatically win $200 in bonuses. New users could cash in on that bonus in the NFL season-opener between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

DraftKings Arizona Sign Up Bonus

Finally, Arizona sports betting is live. Perhaps “finally” isn’t the right word, though. It was a quick turnaround from the legalization of sports betting in April to the launch of online sportsbooks in September, but there’s no doubt prospective sports bettors have long been looking forward to this opportunity.

As several of the top online sportsbooks operators are now in play, it’s safe to assume DraftKings Arizona will continue its trend of popularity in AZ. They are already a well-known brand that operates in 12 states.

DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona is currently running a football special for new users. Follow these steps to sign up today:

Click this link to register for a new account.

to register for a new account. Make a deposit of at least $5 into your account.

Place a $1 bet on any NFL or college football game.

Win $200 in bonus credit. (eight $25 free bets).

Perfect Timing for DraftKings Arizona

Arizona could not have picked a better time to launch online sports betting. NFL and college football are starting and the MLB playoff race is heating up. Not to mention, the NBA and NHL seasons are right around the corner.

For Arizona bettors, the first weekend is full of local games. The University of Arizona plays San Diego State while Arizona State will square off with UNLV. On Sunday, the Cardinals are traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans. Those local games highlight action-packed slates across both college and pro football, but there are plenty of other betting markets on which to wager.

What to Bet

DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona is sure to have a slew of markets with competitive odds. Obviously, major sports like football, basketball, and baseball get a lot of attention, but that’s not all. Niche sports like golf, tennis, MMA, boxing, and every other sport you can imagine are well represented on the app.

One of the first bets every Arizona bettor should make is on DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona. They are offering the Buccaneers as a 73-point underdog in the NFL season opener. It’s quite literally free money. Look for the offer at the top of the app.

