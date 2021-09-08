FanDuel Sportsbook is ramping it up for the start of the NFL season and that is great news for bettors. There are plenty of great promos out there as we approach Week 1 and this is one to strongly consider.

New users at FanDuel Sportsbook who sign up and make a deposit can grab 40-1 odds on any team in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can boost the odds to the point where a $5 bet pays out $200 in cold hard cash.

Of course, in order to win the cash, you have to pick a winner, but there are a ton of options out there this week. The Buccaneers are significant favorites on opening night and that is just one of the lopsided spreads in Week 1.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the premier destinations for sports bettors, and football fans in particular. They will have competitive odds and a slew of player props on every NFL game this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 40-1 NFL Odds Boost

This is exactly the kind of low-risk, high-reward promo that intelligent sports bettors should be on the lookout for each and every week. FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users the opportunity to bet $5 on the moneyline of any NFL team at +4000 odds.

Do you feel strongly about a team winning outright in Week 1? Well, no matter what their odds are on other sites, we can almost guarantee that you won’t find anything close to +4000. A winning bet will result in $200 for new users.

Upsets do happen in the NFL, but on the bright side, this promo only requires a low-risk wager of $5.

It’s worth mentioning that this offer is only available in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New users can register from a desktop or on the browser in your mobile device, but you can only find the +4000 odds on the app.

How to Claim FanDuel Sportsbook 40-1 NFL Promo

Speaking of registration, let’s walk through the necessary steps to redeem this offer:

. Make a deposit of at least $5 into your newly-created account.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline.

This offer is available in a number of states (NJ, CO, PA, IN, IA, IL, MI, VA, TN). Remember, Arizona online sports betting is live in time for Week 1 action.

Bet $5, Win $200, Explained

So, where is the value on this promo in Week 1? We already mentioned the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is -370 to win on Thursday night. In order to win $200, existing users would need to risk $740 on Tom Brady and the Bucs. Woof. New users can get that same payout for the low-risk wager of $5. It’s a beautiful thing for football fans.

The Bucs are one of the biggest favorites of Week 1 and they represent an opportunity to pad your bankroll before Sunday. However, there are plenty of intriguing favorites to choose from. Here are a few of the biggest moneyline favorites in Week 1:

Buffalo Bills (-290) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (+235)

Carolina Panthers (-250) vs. New York Jets (+205)

San Francisco 49ers (-360) @ Detroit Lions (+290)

Kansas City Chiefs (-290) vs. Cleveland Browns (+230)

Los Angeles Rams (-350) vs. Chicago Bears (+280)

