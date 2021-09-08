Caesars Sportsbook is live and coming through with a fantastic offer for Thursday night’s NFL opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Both new and existing Caesars Sportsbook users will be able to grab +100 odds on the Bucs scoring at least one point on Caesars Sportsbook. Given the strength of Tampa’s offense, this is absolutely bound to occur.

This is a can’t-miss opportunity that’s sure to start the 2021 NFL regular season off with a bang. Picking winners in the NFL is no easy task, but this promo is an opportunity to get a head start on this season. Add in Caesars Sportsbook’s $5,000 risk-free bet and there are plenty of ways for betters to get ahead on this Bucs-Cowboys game, as well as all of the NFL Week 1 action.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook and grab +100 odds on the Bucs to score a point in New Jersey here, Virginia here, Colorado here, Michigan here, Indiana here, and Tennessee here, and Iowa here. Get it when it goes live in Arizona here.

Get +100 Odds on the Bucs Scoring a Point at Caesars Sportsbook

Users will be able to grab +100 odds on the Bucs scoring at least one point. You can bet a maximum of $50, so if you wager that amount on the Bucs scoring a point and they end up doing so, you will earn $50 courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Each user is limited to just one bet, and you must be at least 21 years old and located in any of the applicable states in which Caesars Sportsbook is live.

This deal will be live up until kickoff of the Bucs-Cowboys matchup (Thursday, Sept. 9, 8:20 p.m. ET).

How to Get +100 Odds on the Bucs Scoring a Point at Caesars Sportsbook

This deal is incredibly simple to participate in.

If you haven’t done so, register with Caesars Sportsbook, which you can do using any of the links on this page. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your sportsbook account using any of the available methods (PayPal, debit/credit card, etc.). Make a risk-free first bet of up to $5,000. Place a $50 wager on the Bucs scoring at least one point against Dallas at +100 odds. Sit back, enjoy the game Thursday night, and if the Bucs score a point, you could earn up to $50 courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Other Promos

Caesars Sportsbook isn’t stopping at this +100 Bucs promo either — there are numerous other deals you can take advantage of.

New users will be eligible to receive a $5,000 risk-free first bet, which is an enormous amount compared to what other legal online sportsbooks offer.

Bettors can also get a free NFL jersey after wagering at least $100 on the NFL this month. As long as $100+ worth of bets settle between now and Sept. 30, Caesars Sportsbook will send a $150 NFLShop.com gift card your way in order for you to purchase an authentic jersey.

There are many ways to win and the $5,000 risk-free bet along with the free jersey offer are just a few of the awesome promos — this Bucs +100 deal is only adding on to what should be a phenomenal betting experience at Caesars Sportsbook.

Note: Arizona online sports betting may be alive in time for NFL Week 1 action. You can pre-register here.