The Rangers’ roster is coming together.

On Tuesday morning, the New York Rangers announced the club has signed defenseman Libor Hájek to a one-year deal. The contract has a $874,125 AAV.

Hájek, 23, had been a restricted free agent. He will be a RFA at the end of the 2021-22 season as well.

Originally a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016, Hájek appeared in 44 games with the Rangers last year. He posted four points (two goals, two assists) and was plus-two for the 2021 season.

Libor Hajek, signed 1x$0.87M by NYR, is better at hockey than everybody reading this. #NYR pic.twitter.com/wb9cI56Z9F — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 5, 2021

The signing of Hájek means all of the Rangers’ free agents are now under contract as we close on training camp opening. Hájek and Adam Fox will be restricted free agents next summer; obviously Fox is the Rangers’ to priority for future spending at this point.