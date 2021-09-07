The big day for the Captain is tomorrow!

On Wednesday, the Class of 2020 will finally be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. It took more than one year for the class to have their ceremony, but it will be one for the ages on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center.

That class is headlined by former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Jeter will be joined in the Class of 2020 by outfielder Larry Walker, catcher/first baseman Ted Simmons and the late former labor leader Marvin Miller.

How to Watch

What: The 2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

When: The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: The ceremony will be broadcast live exclusively on MLB Network.

Live-Stream: MLB.com.

