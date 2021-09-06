If you think the Buccaneers will beat the Cowboys, or, at the very least lose by less than 74 points, then DraftKings has a great bet promo for you to kickoff Week 1.

The Buccaneers are a 73-point underdog at DraftKings ahead of the NFL regular season opener featuring the defending champs and Dallas Cowboys.

Both new and current DraftKings bettors can get the 2021 NFL season off on the right foot with a guaranteed lock when they back the Bucs +73 Thursday night. Given Tampa Bay is -7.5 in standard markets, those who jump in with this odds bonus will receive an absurd 80.5 points of betting value.

The DraftKings Bucs +73 Promo

There will be a variety of ways to wager on Bucs-Cowboys, including pre-game markets (point spread, moneyline, over/under, game props, player props, and live in-game betting). Still, there’s absolutely no better way to do it than by backing Tampa Bay in what is a bonus that essentially guarantees a $45.45 payout.

That’s because DraftKings provides bettors the chance to place a $50 wager at -110 odds that nets a $45.45 return.

So, why is DraftKings offering odds that will certainly turn a loss? Because it is looking to generate both new players and bring back old ones ahead of an NFL season expected to draw substantial betting action.

The top online sportsbooks are in constant competition, both in established and new betting markets. With this season marking the first full slate in which Arizona online sports betting, as well as states like Michigan and Virginia offer online betting, the competition is as fierce as ever. Promos like this one undoubtedly attract attention (we’re writing about it, after all) and help build a strong user base.

How to Get the DraftKings NFL Promo

If your’e looking to sign up for DraftKings and/or get the app, you must be in a state where it’s currently live. Such states include: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Wyoming, Michigan, and more.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook by using this link (or any of the others on this page).

(or any of the others on this page). Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Opt-in for an instant $200 bonus by placing a $1 wager on any college or NFL game.

Opt-in to grab the Bucs with this special +73 odds offer. Max bets are capped at $50.

The DraftKings 200-1 Football Bonus

New players at DraftKings can also score on a new player promo that offers bettors a guaranteed instant $200 payout.

Those who sign up with DraftKings, make a $5 first deposit, and then place a $1 wager will receive an immediate $200 bonus to use as a variety of free bets.

In the past, DraftKings has offered 100-1 odds on outcomes that required bettors to correctly pick the outcome to redeem a bonus. But this time, bettors don’t even need to get the pick right. Football fans know the NFL has very few sure-things, but bettors can grab one right at the very start of a brand new season.

