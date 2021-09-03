The NHL and NHLPA announced the news on Friday.

Friday morning brought great news for hockey fans. The NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement for players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

t's official! The IIHF, NHL and NHLPA have reached an agreement that will allow NHL players to participate in Beijing 2022!

The news was posted on the official Olympics website on Friday morning.

The preliminary games of the tournament are slated to begin on Feb. 3 with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 20.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the “NHL/NHLPA have the ability to withdraw if circumstances change for the worse. Also, if NHL games are cancelled during the season due to outbreaks and there is not room to reschedule, league has option to cancel participation.”

Players are going to the Olympics.

Initial rosters have to be submitted by Oct. 15. Final rosters will be announced in Jan. 2022.

Here are the groups for the preliminary rounds:

Group A

Canada

USA

Germany

China

Group B

Russia

Czech Republic

Switzerland

Denmark

Group C

Finland

Sweden

Latvia

Slovakia