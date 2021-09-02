Earlier this week, we wrote about the Hammer the Over promo from DraftKings Sportsbook targeted at this Saturday night’s Clemson vs. Georgia game. For every 2,500 bettors who jump on the over of that matchup, DraftKings lowers the total by 0.5 points. Well, with two days to go until kickoff, that number has now sunk to single digits.

The DraftKings Hammer the Over promo fro Georgia vs. Clemson has now reached virtually can’t-lose levels. The original over/under was 51.5 points, but that number currently sits in the single digits.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS FOOTBALL BONUS

BET $1, GET $200 INSTANTLY BET NOW

With this seismic shift in the over/under, bettors are receiving 40+ points of betting value, making for no-brainer odds on one of the most highly anticipated games of the season.

Click here to get a 200-1 bonus on any football game and this no-brainer Clemson-Georgia bonus with DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings’ Hammer the Over Reaches No-Brainer Status

Given the overall popularity of DraftKings Sportsbook in a number of legal online sports betting markets, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Illinois, Tennessee, and Colorado (among some others), it was pretty obvious early in the week that the threshold to knock this total down to no-brainer status wasn’t all that high.

With every 2,500 bets, the number slowly sank, and it has finally reached the single digits. With the main thrust of college football betting still ahead this weekend, it’s entirely possible the game total shrinks all the way to zero, ensuring a guaranteed winner. College football games can’t end in ties, so the first score of the game — one that has to happen — would cash the bet.

While both Clemson and Georgia have talented players on the defensive side of the football, it’s worth pointing out that the Tigers have averaged 43 points per game in each of their last two seasons. Meanwhile, Georgia averaged 32.3 points per game a season ago in a stacked SEC. In other words, these teams are going to put up some points.

How to Hammer the Over at DraftKings Sportsbook

If you’re looking to jump into this offer and cash an almost-guaranteed $25 winning bet, then here’s how to do it.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking right here .

. Complete the brief registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $26. Why $26? Because there is a $25 maximum bet on the Hammer the Over offer, so you will want to take full advantage. Furthermore, DraftKings also offers new players the chance to place a $1 wager on any college football game this weekend to receive a $200 instant bonus. So, by placing a $26 first deposit, bettors can cash in on a guaranteed $226 in bonuses during the first full slate of college football action.

Bettors must opt-in for these offers, which they can do via the app’s main screen and promotions tabs.

A Can’t Miss Offer

In addition to the scoring trends outlined above, it’s worth noting that Georgia didn’t score less than 14 points all season, while eclipsing 20+ points in all nine of its other games. Meanwhile, Clemson didn’t score less than 28 points in any of its games.

This is just a long-winded way of writing that these teams are likely to take care of this Hammer the Over promo by themselves.

Click here to get a 200-1 bonus on any football game and this no-brainer Clemson-Georgia bonus with DraftKings Sportsbook.