According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA will all but require players on the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets to get vaccinated.

Charania is reporting that unvaccinated players will not be allowed to enter, let alone play, in home arenas or team facilities if there are local vaccination requirements in place. This also applies to the Golden State Warriors, who call San Francisco home.

Essentially, this requirement would ban unvaccinated players from playing in home games. The vaccination rates for each team are not yet known. More to come on this developing story.