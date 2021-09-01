What will happen on Wednesday at Citi Field?

What a Tuesday for the New York Mets and their fans at Citi Field!

The day started with Javier Báez and Francisco Lindor answering questions about their thumbs down. Báez then started the first game of the double-header on the bench, but entered as a pinch-hitter late and provided all of the El Mago magic Mets have have been craving in a ridiculous play to win the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Then the Mets won the nightcap to sweep two games from the Marlins, two desperately needed wins if the Mets want their fans to offer a thumbs up more frequently.

Cookie Carrasco gets the ball on Wednesday as the Mets look to continue trending in the right direction. Is it too little, too late for a run back at the division crown?

Game Info

Miami Marlins (55-78) @ New York Mets (65-67)

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-6, 3.16 ERA)

at

Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.94 ERA)

Odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Mets Lineup

TBD

Marlins Lineup

TBD