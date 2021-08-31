Francisco Lindor Javier Baez
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

El Mago didn’t mean any offense. How will fans react?

Tab Bamford

On Sunday night after the Mets actually won a game, Javier Báez explained why he and others players — including Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar — were giving a thumbs down motion.

That… didn’t go over well. With the fans or team president Sandy Alderson.

The Mets were off on Monday, meaning today was the first time the team was together around the media since the Báez blow-up. Predictably, the cameras swarmed around Báez early during warmups.

And he answered the bell, just as he did on Sunday night.

Lindor, who signed a ten-year deal with the Mets before this season began, also spoke with the media. When owner Steve Cohen tweeted about the Mets’ lack of offense earlier this month, Lindor owned it. He accepted accountability this time as well.

Owner Steve Cohen chimed in on Twitter, as he tends to do. At least he’s supporting his players’ apologies.

The Mets host the Marlins for a double-header on Tuesday. We’ll see how the fans at Citi Field react to him when he steps into the batter’s box.