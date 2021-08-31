El Mago didn’t mean any offense. How will fans react?

On Sunday night after the Mets actually won a game, Javier Báez explained why he and others players — including Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar — were giving a thumbs down motion.

That… didn’t go over well. With the fans or team president Sandy Alderson.

The Mets were off on Monday, meaning today was the first time the team was together around the media since the Báez blow-up. Predictably, the cameras swarmed around Báez early during warmups.

And he answered the bell, just as he did on Sunday night.

Javier Báez provides more context on the thumbs down celebration, and issues an apology to fans: "I didn't mean to offend anybody. And if I offended anybody, we apologize." pic.twitter.com/WpYnQ1HNFd — SNY (@SNYtv) August 31, 2021

Lindor, who signed a ten-year deal with the Mets before this season began, also spoke with the media. When owner Steve Cohen tweeted about the Mets’ lack of offense earlier this month, Lindor owned it. He accepted accountability this time as well.

"I made a commitment for 10 years, and that's all I want to do – win. I want to focus on making this organization the greatest organization out there." – Francisco Lindor pic.twitter.com/OUXXFsK1D8 — SNY (@SNYtv) August 31, 2021

Owner Steve Cohen chimed in on Twitter, as he tends to do. At least he’s supporting his players’ apologies.

Glad to hear our players apologizing to the fans. Let’s get behind our players today and go out and win 2 today! — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) August 31, 2021

The Mets host the Marlins for a double-header on Tuesday. We’ll see how the fans at Citi Field react to him when he steps into the batter’s box.