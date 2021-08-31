Can the Mets bounce back from a debacle after two straight wins?

The New York Mets have had a week already. They beat the Nationals on Sunday and then the fireworks went off — away from the field.

Javier Báez took the heat for owning the root of the players’ thumbs down celebration. He also got a thoughtful response from the club president, Sandy Alderson, on Sunday evening. Before Tuesday’s first game he faced the cameras, as did Francisco Lindor.

Báez is not in the lineup for Game One; Lindor is.

Now the Mets have to get back on the diamond with two games on Tuesday against the Marlins.

The first is the completion of a suspended game from April 11, when it rained almost every time the Mets wanted to play a game.

Game One Info

Miami Marlins (55-76) @ New York Mets (63-67)

First Pitch: 1:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.26 ERA)

at

Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.54 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

Marlins Lineup

Same game, 4.5 months apart! So there are a couple of different names in the @Marlins lineup today!. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/o4cfDkASpC — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) August 31, 2021

Game Two Info

First Pitch: 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Marlins: John Curtiss (3-1, 3.45 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.85 ERA)

Odds

Mets Lineup

Marlins Lineup

