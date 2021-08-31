Can the Mets bounce back from a debacle after two straight wins?
The New York Mets have had a week already. They beat the Nationals on Sunday and then the fireworks went off — away from the field.
Javier Báez took the heat for owning the root of the players’ thumbs down celebration. He also got a thoughtful response from the club president, Sandy Alderson, on Sunday evening. Before Tuesday’s first game he faced the cameras, as did Francisco Lindor.
Báez is not in the lineup for Game One; Lindor is.
Now the Mets have to get back on the diamond with two games on Tuesday against the Marlins.
The first is the completion of a suspended game from April 11, when it rained almost every time the Mets wanted to play a game.
Game One Info
Miami Marlins (55-76) @ New York Mets (63-67)
First Pitch: 1:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.26 ERA)
at
Mets: Trevor Williams (4-2, 4.54 ERA)
Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Mets Lineup
Game 1. #LGM pic.twitter.com/IELyeYcbCY
— New York Mets (@Mets) August 31, 2021
Marlins Lineup
Same game, 4.5 months apart!
So there are a couple of different names in the @Marlins lineup today!. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/o4cfDkASpC
— Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) August 31, 2021
Game Two Info
First Pitch: 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Marlins: John Curtiss (3-1, 3.45 ERA)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.85 ERA)
Odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Mets Lineup
TBD
Marlins Lineup
TBD
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET