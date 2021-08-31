College football is back and so is FanDuel Sportsbook with an awesome offer to open up the season on this Saturday’s biggest matchup. Clemson and Georgia is unquestionably the game of the weekend as both teams have their eyes on a national championship, and FanDuel has a can’t-miss promo for this showdown.

New users at FanDuel Sportsbook can grab 30-1 (+3000) odds on Clemson or Georgia to win when they sign up, make a deposit, and get the app. With this offer, bettors can back either team to win with a $5 wager that pays out $150.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

CLEMSON VS. GEORGIA! BET NOW

Clemson and Georgia are two of the best teams in the country year in and year out and both enter this season with legitimate title aspirations. College football fans are going to be treated to a high-profile matchup between these two schools on Saturday night, and this FanDuel Sportsbook college football promo is the perfect way to go big for Week 1.

Clemson is a slight favorite in this game, but those odds don’t matter for new users who take advantage of these enhanced odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30/1 odds on Clemson or Georgia this weekend by clicking here.

FanDuel Sportsbook College Football Promo 30-1 Odds

The value of this offer is pretty obvious, but its strength is that it blends a low buy-in with strong upside.

Let’s take a look at the current Clemson vs. Georgia odds to get a better overall feel for the value. Clemson is -172 on the moneyline. That means Clemson bettors would need to risk $258 for a $150 payout. On the other hand, new users on FanDuel Sportsbook can get a $150 payout on a $5 wager.

The value isn’t quite as high with Georgia (+140 regular odds), but Bulldogs backers will still receive a sizable boost with this new-user promo.

These enhanced odds are available from now up until kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

How to Get FanDuel Sportsbook 30-1 Odds for Clemson-Georgia

Let’s walk through the steps necessary to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. There are only a few things you need to do to get started today:

Create an account by clicking on any of the available links on the page, including right here .

. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your account.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

With the first wager, place a $5 wager on Clemson or Georgia at 30/1 enhanced odds.

This new-user promo is available to players in every state where FanDuel Sportsbook operates. States include Tennessee, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, and more.

College Football Week 1

College football fans had their first taste last Saturday during Week 0, but the season won’t truly start until Week 1 kicks off. Games are starting as early as Wednesday, but the biggest game of the weekend is taking place on Saturday night.

Clemson and Georgia are both seen as viable title contenders entering the year. The Tigers are ranked third in the country while the Bulldogs sit at No. 5.

Both schools have weaker schedules from here on out. A win for either school would go a long way towards building that College Football Playoff resumé.

Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab 30/1 odds on Clemson or Georgia this weekend by clicking here.