Arizona online sports betting is expected to arrive next month and FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook is going to be among the first to launch when it does. In the meantime, users can now pre-register to secure an additional bonus for when things get going.

FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook is offering new sportsbook players a $75 pre-registration bonus ahead of its expected official launch in early September. This special bonus can be paired with any other new user promo once things go live.

With the college football and NFL seasons about to take off, prospective Arizona sports bettors can jump into the mix at a great time and can now snag an additional bonus to kickoff the experience.

Get a $75 bonus bet simply for signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook Arizona by clicking here.

FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook Pre-Registration Bonus

FanDuel Arizona is gearing up for the full-scale start of the state’s online betting program with a sweetener for those who register early. A simple sign up nets $75 in bonus cash — in addition to FanDuel Sportsbook’s standard new user offers — that can used once things go live during the second week of September.

Best of all, no deposit is required to grab this bonus, so there’s no commitment or no strings attached. This $75 bonus is an easy way for Arizona bettors to start off with house money. Users can begin to use this bonus money as early as September 9th.

There is great value in this deal simply because all you need to do is register to get in on the offer. There is no need to make a deposit or place a specific wager. Simply register with FanDuel Arizona now to cash in. You can do it by following these steps:

Pre-register by clicking right here. Complete a quick and painless registration process. Claim the $75 bonus. Use that bonus when the sportsbook officially launches.

Once FanDuel Arizona goes live, new players can than make a first deposit to check out any of the Week 1 NFL new player promos or the standard $1,000 risk-free bet offer.

It’s as easy as that. FanDuel Sportsbook Arizona has competitive odds on every sport you could dream of and they can be found on the easy-to-use app or a desktop. We recommend using the app because there are usually more promotions and bonuses applicable in-app.

FanDuel Arizona Sportsbook Launches in Time for Football

The launch of FanDuel Arizona could not come at a better time for bettors. Football season is finally upon us and it marks the most important time of the year for sports betting.

In fact, users who claim this $75 bonus can use it immediately on a real, live NFL game — not a preseason affair. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off the season on launch day (September 9th).

The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the season on the road against the Tennessee Titans. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are currently three-point underdogs at FanDuel Arizona.

But that is only the beginning of the fun for Arizona bettors. All 32 NFL teams are going to be in action during Week 1, and that includes 14 games on Sunday.

It’s also worth mentioning that the college football season begins with Week 0 this weekend. In short, football fans are about to enter a state of Nirvana from now until the Super Bowl in April.

FanDuel Sportsbook is a leader when it comes to football odds — NFL or college, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to start the football season off with a bang.

