DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook will be arriving just in time for the start of the NFL regular season and bettors can now pre-register to grab a special bonus.

DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook will give those who pre-register ahead of launch a $150 free bet. This pre-registration promo does not require a deposit or any additional steps.

Simply pre-register and that $150 free bet will be in your account when sports betting goes live in the state. Then, when Arizona online sports betting goes live, new players can make a first deposit to take advantage of the available new player offer.

What could be better than getting a free bet? You can use that free bet on any market, including the NFL. Week 1 of the season begins on Sept. 9th with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Coincidentally, DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook is set to launch on that very same day. Anyone who pre-registers can get in on the action without having to make a deposit.

How to Get DraftKings Arizona Pre-Registration Bonus

Let’s take a deeper look into this $150 pre-registration bonus. Again, there is no need to make a deposit to secure this bonus. In fact, you won’t be able to make any deposits until September 9th anyway.

Follow these steps to pre-register with DraftKings Arizona:

Click right here to complete the pre-registration process.

to complete the pre-registration process. Provide some brief information to get an account.

Wait to use your $150 free bet when sports betting goes live in the state.

Other notes to know:

This free bet must be used within seven days of launch and there is a limit of one per customer. The $150 free bet is not included in any potential winnings and it is not redeemable for cash.

This promo ends when DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona goes live. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to earn a free bet for almost nothing.

When Will DraftKings Sportsbook Arizona Go Live?

Arizona passed legislation on sports betting earlier this year, but it takes a while before operators can begin taking wagers. There are tons of rules, regulations, and red tape involved in the process.

However, we are almost at the finish line. The fact that sportsbooks are opening up pre-registration is an indication of how close Arizona is to the full-scale launch of sports betting.

Mark your calendars because Arizona bettors will be off and running on September 9th. There’s no looking back at that point.

The Timing is Perfect

The launch of sports betting in Arizona coincides nicely with the NFL season. The Bucs will receive their rings on Thursday Night Football as the Cowboys look to spoil the night.

The Arizona Cardinals will be in Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sunday of Week 1. Kyler Murray is looking to take the next step and lead the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time in his career.

DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook will have odds on every NFL game this season plus competitive player and game props. There is something out there for everyone.

