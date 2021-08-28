Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is a name to remember as sports betting gets set to launch in the state in the coming weeks. And before it does, bettors can register early to grab two solid bonuses.

Users who pre-register with Caesars Sportsbook Arizona will earn a $100 bonus when sports betting launches and also grab a second scoring-based promo when they deposit and wager following launch.

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is relying on a two-pronged approach to attract new users.

The pre-registration bonus is an easy way for Arizona bettors to earn $100. The additional free bet comes when bettors place a wager before September 13th. They will get a free bet equal to the total amount of runs/points scored by Arizona teams during the first weekend of sports betting. It is a nice little cherry on top.

With the NFL season fast approaching, now is the biggest time of the year for sports betting. It’s no surprise that Arizona lawmakers and stakeholders had early September as a target date for the full-scale launch of the state’s program.

Caesars Sportsbook Arizona’s $100 Pre-Registration Bonus

This $100 bonus comes with no strings attached. Simply pre-register with Caesars Sportsbook Arizona and you will have the $100 bonus in your account when sports betting goes live.

Players can use this bonus money on any market, including college football or the NFL. There are going to be a bunch of local teams for Arizona bettors to wager on.

Locally, the Cardinals kick off their season with the Titans on September 12th.

To pre-register, follow these simple steps:

Begin the process by clicking right here .

. Caesars Sportsbook Arizona will need some brief information to create your account.

Earn $100 in bonus credit.

Wait for launch day on September 9th.

Claiming This Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Bonus

The pre-registration bonus is easy to claim. The second bonus is easy to obtain as well, but you need to place a wager before Sept. 13th to qualify. Once you place your wager, you will get a free bet for every single point or run scored by Arizona teams that weekend.

The Arizona Cardinals, University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are all in action for the first weekend of sports betting.

For example, if the three football teams score 28 points each and the Diamondbacks score six runs, you will get a $90 free bet.

Arizona Sports Betting Is Almost Here

Arizona sports betting was legalized earlier this year.

The timing for launch could not be better. Football season is going to be underway with the NFL and college football. There is still some time left in the MLB season, plus NHL and NBA are right around the corner.

This is one of the best times of the year for sports and Arizona bettors are in luck. Caesars Sportsbook Arizona is likely to be at the forefront of sports betting in the state right from the start.

