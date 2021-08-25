The Mets have good depth coming, but the scouts’ rankings vary.

The Mets’ slide has turned their attention to an immediate, desperate need for a turnaround at the major league level. They still have (slim) hope of a playoff berth this season.

But those who pay attention to the future of the franchise have reason for hope. Even with the departure of Pete Crow-Armstrong at the trade deadline, the Mets have some strong candidates for promotion coming in the future.

Baseball America and MLB Pipeline recently updated their mid-season rankings of the top ten prospects in each organization. Their rankings for the Mets show some differences, but both outlets are high on the future at Citi Field.

The Top

Francisco Álvarez is the consensus top-ranked prospect in the Mets’ organization. The future behind the plate for the franchise, he appeared in the All-Star Futures Game this summer in Denver. He is considered the No. 2 overall catching prospect in the game behind Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman in MLB Pipeline’s top 100 list and third behind Rutschman and Keibert Ruiz of the Nationals (formerly Dodgers) on BA’s list.

Third baseman Brett Baty is the unanimous No. 2 prospect in the organization. Both Álvarez and Baty were among the biggest climbers in MLB Pipeline’s mid-season update.

Both services also have shortstop Ronny Mauricio ranked third in their mid-season rankings of the Mets’ top prospects.

After those three names, however, there are some disagreements between the two outlets.

The Rest

Here’s how Baseball America ranked the Mets’ top ten overall prospects after the trade deadline:

Álvarez, C (14 overall) Baty, 3B (60 overall) Mauricio, SS (64 overall) Mark Vientos, 1B/3B (89 overall) Matt Allan, RHP JT Ginn, RHP Tylor Megill, RHP Alex Ramirez, OF Robert Dominguez, RHP Carlos Cortes, OF

Obviously we have already seen Megill make his way to Citi Field this season. BA has four Mets prospects in their top 100 overall; MLB Pipeline has only three.

The good news: BA likes the pitching depth in the Mets’ organization, ranking four right-handers in the club’s top ten.

Here’s the top ten from MLB Pipeline’s rankings for comparison:

Álvarez, C (10 overall) Baty, 3B (49 overall) Mauricio, SS (58 overall) Allan, RHP Ginn, RHP Vientos, 1B/3B Ramirez, OF Khalil Lee, OF Dominguez, RHP Cortes, OF

The one unique name from BA’s list is Lee, who saw time in the Mets’ major league outfield earlier this year. He was traded to the Mets in the three-team involving the Red Sox and Andrew Benintendi heading to Kansas City. Lee was the Royals’ third-round pick in 2016.

Lee is also the only player on MLB Pipeline’s top ten who is currently higher than Double-A.

Megill is not ranked by MLB Pipeline.