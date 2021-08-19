Two of the Mets’ top prospects among the biggest risers in MLB Pipeline’s new list.

The analysts who put together the Top 100 overall prospect rankings for MLB Pipeline published their updated list on Wednesday.

Mets fans should be thrilled.

Francisco Álvarez, the team’s top prospect, climbed to No. 10 overall. Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman is the only catcher ranked higher in the updated list; he’s No. 1 overall.

Third baseman Brett Baty climbed all the way to No. 49 overall. He was ranked 94th previously.

Both Álvarez and Baty played in the All-Star Futures Game in Denver in July.

Shortstop Ronny Mauricio was ranked No. 59 overall. He is the third and final Mets prospect to make the updated top 100.