NBA 2K22 is set to release in September, but Evan Fournier already has issues with the way he looks in the video game.

Evan Fournier is one of the newest New York Knicks, but he still isn’t getting any respect from NBA 2K22. His official rating is still unknown, but we already caught a glimpse of his player model. It doesn’t look great and Fournier is tired of it.

Every fucking year bro… 🤦🏻‍♂️

I am sick of this shit. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DH9Hr7twij — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) August 25, 2021

Fournier’s bulging eyes are a sight to behold. He looks more like a clown without makeup than a basketball player.

The only way NBA 2K22 can make this up to Fournier and Knicks fans is by boosting his overall rating a few points. That seems like a fair compromise.

At least Fournier is taking it in stride. The Frenchman is already endearing himself to Knicks fans by interacting on Twitter, going on podcasts, and generally just being excited to be in New York.

Hopefully, the devs at NBA 2K22 have time to work on Fournier’s look before the game releases on Sept. 10.