The New York Knicks are playing four games against Eastern Conference squads as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

New York Knicks fans will get to see this new-look team for the first time in early October. New York released its official preseason schedule on Tuesday morning. The four-game slate will feature three games at Madison Square Garden.

Knicks Preseason Schedule

Oct. 5 — vs. Indiana Pacers — 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 9 — @ Washington Wizards — 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — vs. Detroit Pistons — 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 — vs. Washington Wizards — 7:30 p.m.

The Knicks will have two chances against the Wizards during the preseason, once in Washington and once in New York. The Knicks and Wizards have become familiar preseason foes in recent years. The fact that they are close geographically while playing in different divisions makes it a natural fit.

In addition to the Wizards, the Knicks will see the Pacers and Pistons. Even though the Pacers are expected to compete for a playoff spot this season, the Pistons are going to be the bigger draw in Madison Square Garden.

This will be Cade Cunningham’s first-ever game at MSG as a professional. The No. 1 pick is coming into the NBA with a ton of hype.

The Knicks announced their regular-season schedule last week. The marquee games include the season-opener against the Boston Celtics and a Christmas Day rematch with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Like it or not, the Knicks are going to be on everyone’s radar this season. They are on an upward trajectory and 22 of their games are going to be featured on national television.