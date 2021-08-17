The New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks on Christmas Day in a rematch of their first-round playoff series.

Trae Young is public enemy No. 1 in Madison Square Garden after his vicious takedown of the New York Knicks in the playoffs last year. The Knicks will have a chance at revenge on Christmas Day. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks will host the Hawks in a coveted Christmas Day game.

Plenty of discuss on The Jump at 3 PM ET today with unveiling of Christmas Day games, including, sources say: Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks returning to play the New York Knicks at MSG. Plus, battle of the East-West titans: The Brooklyn Nets vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

The last time Knicks fans saw Young, he was shutting down MSG with 36 points in a Game 5 victory. It’s safe to say there is a rivalry brewing between the Hawks and the Knicks after their chippy playoff series.

Both teams expect to be back in the playoffs next season, but that is always easier said than done. The Knicks added Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker in the offseason while retaining most of their core from last year.

Fournier and Walker should be able to add much-needed shot creation to this Knicks offense. New York faltered in the playoffs when the Hawks went all-in on stopping Julius Randle. It was obvious that the Knicks needed to add more scoring punch to take another step forward next season.

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate of games is set to be released on Tuesday afternoon. Both New York basketball teams will play on the biggest day of the NBA regular season.

Knicks fans should be out in full force for that one. Bronx rapper Fat Joe was at the introductory press conference for Fournier and Walker on Tuesday morning. He spoke about the passion that Knicks fans have for their team.