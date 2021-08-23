Love him or hate him, Jake Paul moves the needle whenever he steps into the boxing ring. He’ll face the toughest opponent of his career, Tyron Woodley, on Sunday night and FanDuel Sportsbook has fantastic odds on the event.

New users who sign up with the FanDuel Sportsbook app and make an initial deposit can grab 30-1 odds on Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley. A $5 bet will net bettors a profit of $150 if they can manage to pick the winner.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NJ, IN, PA, IL, IA, CO, WV, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS 30-1 ODDS!

PAUL vs. WOODLEY! BET NOW

Is Jake Paul a real boxer or is this all some sideshow? We could find out on Sunday. Paul’s first three fights came against a YouTuber, a retired basketball player, and an MMA fighter who specializes in grappling. Woodley is the hardest hitter he will have fought yet.

Although Paul is the slight favorite in this bout, it could go either way. FanDuel Sportsbook has competitive odds on the bout for existing users, but only new users can boost their odds to +3000 on either fighter.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get 30-1 odds on Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley on Sunday night.

FanDuel Sportsbook’s 30-1 Odds Boost

There is nothing complicated about this FanDuel Sportsbook new-user promo. Simply sign up, make an initial deposit, download the app, and choose between Paul and Woodley. New users can get a massive odds boost with this promotion.

Jake Paul is currently -190 to win outright against Woodley. That means existing users would need to risk $285 for the chance to profit $150 on Paul. New users can get that same payout for the low-risk wager of $5.

Even though there seems to be more value on Paul, don’t sleep on Woodley’s boosted odds either. He’s currently at +148 to win, which would mean bettors will have to wager approximately $100 to win $150. Again, new users who take advantage of this promotion can get wild odds on Woodley instead.

This offer is available for all new players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, and Iowa.

Claiming This FanDuel Sportsbook Promo

Claiming this odds boost is a process that can be done in a matter of minutes. It’s important to remember that new users can sign up via a desktop or a mobile device, but these boosted odds are only applicable in-app. Follow these steps to get started:

Create an account by clicking on any of the available links on the page.

Make an initial deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this promo.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 wager on Paul or Woodley at 30-1 (+3000) boosted odds.

Jake Paul’s Boxing History

Jake Paul is considered a clown by many in the boxing world, but he is currently undefeated as a professional fighter. The former Vine and Disney Channel star knows how to grab headlines.

However, this will be his toughest match yet. He’s a former UFC Welterweight Champion who has seven knockouts in his professional MMA career. Sure, Woodley isn’t a boxer by trade, but he has knockout power in those hands.

Paul could have his hands full for the first time in his short boxing career.

Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and get 30-1 odds on Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley on Sunday night.