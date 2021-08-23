The Mets could get a huge piece back in their lineup soon.

The Mets’ offense has been brutal lately. So bad that owner Steve Cohen called the team out on Twitter.

Of course, it doesn’t help that two pieces the team expected to be key components to their playoff run – Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez – were on the shelf with injuries for the last week or so.

Báez returned with a bang on Sunday, hitting two doubles as the Mets picked up a desperately-needed win in the finale of their California trip.

Now, it looks like Lindor could be joining his good friend in the Mets’ infield soon.

Francisco Lindor should be activated early this week, Luis Rojas said. Seems like the Mets are hoping he’s back Tuesday against the Giants. Rojas said the performance staff recommended remaining extra cautious with Lindor, which is why he was not activated today. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 22, 2021

Lindor coming back would be huge – if he’s right. Before he got hurt, he was finally starting to carry the offense the way the Mets expected him to when the club signed him to a record $341 million deal.

Lindor was slashing .333/.489/.500 in the first 12 games in July before going on the shelf. He had 10 RBI in those 12 games as well.

The potential middle infield of Lindor and Báez has had fans (and the players themselves) salivating. When the Mets made the deal for El Mago, the plan was for him to shift to second base with Lindor staying at short, giving the Mets a dynamic double-play combination for the rest of the year.

Unfortunately, the two haven’t appeared on the field together .

Not yet.

The first time we could see the two together in the lineup and on the field together could be as early as Tuesday evening when the National League-leading San Francisco Giants arrive at Citi Field.