After having heart surgery last year, Lundqvist is calling it a career.

It was going to happen at some point, but the day has finally arrived. On Friday morning, New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement on Twitter.

The 39-year-old was the 205th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Draft by the Rangers. He went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career — all of it wearing the Rangers’ sweater.

The Rangers bought out the final season of Lundqvist’s contract Sept. 30, 2020. He did sign with the Washington Capitals before the 2021 season but never played because of his heart condition.

Simply the Best

Lundqvist’s final career numbers: a .918 save percentage, 2.43 goals against average and 459 wins.

In Rangers history, Lundqvist ranks as the Original Six organization’s all-time leader in wins, shutouts, games played, starts, saves, time on ice and goalie points (27, all assists).

Lundqvist is also New York’s all-time postseason leader in wins, shutouts, games played, games started, saves and time on ice.

With all due respect to Mike Richter, Lundqvist is the greatest goaltender in the history of the New York Rangers.

Lundqvist is also one of the greatest to ever do it in the NHL.

He finishes his career as the sixth-winningest goaltender in NHL history. He also ranks seventh in NHL history in saves (23,509), eighth in games played (887), ninth in starts (871), ninth in time on ice (51,816:51) and 17th in shutouts (64).

In NHL postseason history, Lundqvist ranks seventh all-time in saves (3,567), seventh in starts (130), eighth in time on ice (7,935:25), 10th in games played (130), tied with Ken Dryden for 11th in shutouts and tied with Tom Barrasso for 14th in wins.

Unfortunately, Lundqvist only appeared in one Stanley Cup Final. After leading the Rangers to the Cup Final in 2014, they ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Kings.

He’ll find a comfortable place in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto soon.