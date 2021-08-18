Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas are meeting in a welterweight title bout this Saturday and FanDuel Sportsbook has the best odds on either fighter to pull out the victory.

New users who make an initial deposit on FanDuel Sportsbook can snag a 30-1 odds boost on Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas with this latest boxing promo. A $5 bet can result in winnings of $150 for new players who pick a winner.

Pacquiao was originally set to face Errol Spence Jr. in this bout, but he suffered a torn retina during training and won’t be able to fight. This is going to take some air out of the fight, but again, this is a welterweight title match. There is plenty on the line for these two fighters.

Although boxing fans are going to be let down by this matchup, the opportunity to win big is still there for new users. FanDuel Sportsbook has nearly unbeatable odds on this fight.

This FanDuel Sportsbook boxing promo is about as straightforward as it gets. Simply create an account, make an initial deposit, and place a $5 wager on Pacquiao or Ugas to win $150.

New users can choose either fighter, but the value is on Pacquiao here. The all-time great boxer is -430 on the moneyline against Ugas and he represents the biggest boost with these odds.

Pacquiao’s last ten fights took his already HOF-worthy resume to another level 📈#PacquiaoUgas ☑️ Avenged his loss to Tim Bradley Jr.

☑️ Highest grossing boxing PPV of all-time

☑️ WBA welterweight champion at 40 years old pic.twitter.com/ManBk1Bk7l — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 17, 2021

While new players can place a $5 bet to win $150 on Pacquiao, existing users would need to risk roughly $645 for that very same payout. Sure, this isn’t a guaranteed win because one punch can change anything, but it’s incredible value nonetheless.

Ugas is at +300 to win. With this odds boost, you can get him at +3000. Even though the value is on Pacquiao, either fighter gets a nice boost from FanDuel Sportsbook here.

It’s a shame that Spence won’t be able to fight Pacquiao on Saturday, but the late change provides bettors with a clear path to victory.

