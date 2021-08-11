The New York State Gaming Commission has the power to change the future of online sports betting in New York.

New York is currently undergoing a transition as Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns in the wake of sexual harassment charges. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will be taking over, but how will this change the trajectory of mobile sports betting in New York?

Online sports betting was added to the state budget in April of 2021. Six groups have already submitted bids to the state for one of the two “platforms” that New York will have run mobile sports betting.

There is a widespread belief that Cuomo’s resignation will have no impact on sports betting in New York, but that is not a certainty. Of course, the process for launching sports betting in the state is more complicated than it would seem.

Gaming law and sports betting attorney Daniel Wallach points out the possibility of the New York State Gaming Commission changing things up.

While it's too late for the New York Legislature to change the mobile sports betting law this year, the state gaming commission has the "sole discretion" to "waive" any requirement that is not imposed by statute. There is a lot of room here with which to work. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bLIVbOYxjd — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) August 11, 2021

As Wallach notes, the state legislature is out of the picture when it comes to the launch of sports betting in New York.

If incoming Governor Hochul wants to tweak or alter online sports betting law this year, she can do it through the NYSGC. There is no indication that Governor Hochul plans to do anything drastic, but it’s possible at the very least.

When Will Online Sports Betting launch in NY?

Even with this new information, the Super Bowl in 2022 is the likely launch date for mobile sports betting in New York. The state would miss out on crucial revenue by delaying the launch until the spring or summer.

The Super Bowl and March Madness are two of the most popular sports betting events of the year. Stakeholders should be highly motivated to have multiple sportsbooks up and running by February.

While the details of online sports betting in New York are still subject to change, the eventual endpoint remains the same.