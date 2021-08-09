Giants running back Saquon Barkley is officially off the PUP list. Could he win the Comeback Player of the Year Award?

We don’t know when Saquon Barkley will be on the field for a Giants regular-season matchup. The starting running back tore his ACL in September 2020 and began this year’s training camp period on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

A significant step was taken on Monday, however.

The Giants officially activated Barkley off the list and, for the first time since the injury, the 24-year-old was practicing with the team. New York will be ramping up his in-practice responsibilities as time progresses and won’t be throwing him immediately into the fire.

Regardless of when he suits up for a game, the opportunity for Saquon to earn the Comeback Player of the Year Award is present, just like it is for others who experienced injury-plagued 2020 seasons (Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow, Christian McCaffrey, etc.).

What are Barkley’s odds to earn the annual achievement?

DraftKings Sportsbook: +700 (place your wager at DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here).

+700 (place your wager at DraftKings Sportsbook by clicking here). FanDuel Sportsbook: +700 (place your wager at FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here).

+700 (place your wager at FanDuel Sportsbook by clicking here). PointsBet: +700 (place your wager at PointsBet by clicking here).

+700 (place your wager at PointsBet by clicking here). FOX Bet: +600 (place your wager at FOX Bet by clicking here).

+600 (place your wager at FOX Bet by clicking here). BetMGM: +550 (place your wager at BetMGM by clicking here).

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, IA, CO, WV, VA, TN, MI GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000 FREE

RISK FREE BET BET NOW

One of the concerns with betting on Barkley to win the award though is the fact he may not play a full regular season.

There is the chance Barkley is ready for Week 1, sure, but it’s not confirmed. He might not suit up and take the game field until the Giants’ Week 3 matchup with Atlanta on Sept. 26. Week 2 against Washington (Sept. 16) is also a possibility, but that’s just four short days following the team’s Week 1 game against the Broncos (Sept. 12).

Here are some of the other candidates’ odds at DraftKings Sportsbook:

Dak Prescott: +210

Joe Burrow: +700

Christian McCaffrey: +800

Nick Bosa: +1000

Carson Wentz: +1000

George Kittle: +1000

Jimmy Garoppolo: +1200