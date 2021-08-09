Igor Shesterkin
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The young Russian netminder signs landmark contract. 

Tab Bamford

On Monday afternoon, the New York Rangers announced the club has agreed to a record-setting deal with netminder Igor Shesterkin.

Shesterkin, 25, was originally drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round (No. 118 overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Last season, Shesterkin appeared in 35 games for the Rangers. He posted a .916 save percentage with a 2.62 goals against average. Those numbers were good enough to earn a 16-14-3 record.

The deal means the Rangers now have their two goaltenders signed through the 2021-22 season. Alexandar Georgiev has one year remaining on his contract with a $2.452 million AAV.