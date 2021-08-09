The young Russian netminder signs landmark contract.

On Monday afternoon, the New York Rangers announced the club has agreed to a record-setting deal with netminder Igor Shesterkin.

Shesterkin, 25, was originally drafted by the Rangers in the fourth round (No. 118 overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

NYET SZN pic.twitter.com/wThmqJyDdK — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 9, 2021

Last season, Shesterkin appeared in 35 games for the Rangers. He posted a .916 save percentage with a 2.62 goals against average. Those numbers were good enough to earn a 16-14-3 record.

Hearing Igor Shesterkin's new deal with #NYR is 4 years, $22.666 million. AAV of $5.65 million. That is the most money ever handed out – in AAV and total dollars – to an NHL goaltender on his second contract. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) August 9, 2021

The deal means the Rangers now have their two goaltenders signed through the 2021-22 season. Alexandar Georgiev has one year remaining on his contract with a $2.452 million AAV.