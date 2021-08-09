After a very busy start to free agency, the New York Knicks are squeezing in one more signing — Dwayne Bacon.

According to Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Dwayne Bacon and the New York Knicks have agreed to a deal. The 26-year-old guard is coming off of the most productive season of his career.

The Knicks have agreed to a deal with free agent guard Dwayne Bacon, sources tell ESPN. Bacon averaged 10.9 points per game while playing all 72 games last season with the Orlando Magic. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 9, 2021

The Florida State product averaged a career-high 10.9 points per game last season, but he struggled from beyond the arc (28.5% three-point percentage). He is a career 40.2% shooter from the floor and 31.4% from three.

Bacon played in all 72 games last season, starting 50 times. But he’s not signing with the Knicks to be a starter. New York’s starting group will likely consist of Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

Although Bacon was pushed to be a starter by injuries and a trade deadline firesale in Orlando, he fits in as a bench wing on the Knicks. The competition for minutes on the wing will be fierce. Barrett, Fournier, Alec Burks, and Quentin Grimes will all be vying for minutes.

This move puts the Knicks at 16 potential players on the roster. There could be a trade on the horizon to open up that slot. If not, the Knicks could cut Luka Vildoza, the Argentinean guard on a non-guaranteed deal for next season.

Details on the contract are still unclear and this adds another wing to a crowded group. Stay tuned for more updates as further details emerge.

