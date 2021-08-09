Football season is right around the corner and DraftKings Sportsbook is the go-to destination for football bettors. NFL preseason action is already underway and college football action is set to kick off later this month.

New users who sign up and grab the new DraftKings Sportsbook football promo can automatically qualify for $200 in bonus credit simply for placing a $1 bet on any football game. It can be any college or NFL game (regular season or preseason).

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP NEW PLAYER BONUS UP TO $1,050 FREE

RISK FREE BET + BONUS BET NOW

Football is king when it comes to sports betting. A typical weekend starts with Thursday Night Football before transitioning to college football on Saturday. Of course, Sunday is reserved for a full slate of action with Monday Night Football wrapping it all up. Football fans are about to be in heaven, and this DraftKings Sportsbook football promo, along with consistently excellent odds and boosted specials, top it all off.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonuses for placing a $1 football bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook Football Promo Offers Bet $1, Win $200

Remember, this offer is only available to new users. This promo has a low barrier for entry, but it still results in a big bonus. All it takes is a $1 wager on any football market to win the $200 bonus.

That’s right. The result of your bet doesn’t matter at all either. Placing the wager is enough for the bonus. DraftKings Sportsbook will dole out this $200 bonus.

Note that these free bets are valid for one week and are not redeemable for cash.

Any kind of football bet wins this bonus. The NFL preseason is already underway after the Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys last weekend. Teams will only play three preseason games this year as the NFL moves to a 17-game regular season. A bet on the preseason slate, and CFB game, or NFL Week 1 action will activate this kickoff special.

How to Get the DraftKings Sportsbook Football Promo

So, how do you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook? Follow these simple steps to get started today:

Create an account by clicking on this link which will trigger the bonus.

which will trigger the bonus. Make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this DraftKings Sportsbook Football Promo.

Place a $1 wager on any available football market (NFL or college).

Earn $200 in bonuses (eight separate $25 free bets).

At sign up, make a first deposit and then opt into this offer by select opt-in on the home page or in the promotions tab.

This offer is only available to new users in select states (Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, Illinois, Virginia, Michigan, Tennessee, and West Virginia). Users must be at least 21 years or older to play on online sportsbooks.

Week 1 NFL

Week 1 of the NFL is like a national holiday for football fans.

It’s wall-to-wall action with games going on all day Sunday. This year’s Week 1 slate features plenty of interesting matchups. Let’s take a look at the odds on a few of the most intriguing games from Week 1:

New York Jets: +4.5 (-110) // O 43.5 (-110) // +180

Carolina Panthers: -4.5 (-110) // U 43.5 (-110) // -220

Denver Broncos: -1 (-110) // U 43 (-110) // -115

New York Giants: +1 (-110) // O 43 (-110) // -105

Chicago Bears: +7 (-120) // U 44.5 (-110) // +270

Los Angeles Rams: -7 (+100) // O 44.5 (-110) // -350

Baltimore Ravens: -4.5 (-110) // O 50.5 (-110) // -210

Las Vegas Raiders: +4.5 (-110) // U 50.5 (-110) // +175

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and get $200 in bonuses for placing a $1 football bet.