Start spreading the news, New York, DraftKings is trying to come today.

In its second-quarter report to stockholders today, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins confirmed the company is pursuing a New York online sports betting license.

“In New York, the RFA for mobile sports betting was issued in July and we are prepared to respond in a fulsome and timely manner. We look forward to the potential of offering mobile sports betting in New York,” Robins said in the call.

How Will DraftKings Operate in New York Online Sports Betting?

It’s not a surprise that the company is interested in entering the New York sports betting market, but DraftKings is one of the first companies to confirm they are pursuing a license for what may become the biggest sports betting market in the country.

DraftKings currently runs a retail sportsbook at the del Lago Resort and Casino in the state.

Applicants will submit bid packages and each package will be awarded points by the gaming commission. Each bid package must include at least two proposed platform operators to be the front end of the online sports betting program.

It is likely that DraftKings will submit a bid package to the gaming commission to serve as both a platform provider and a platform operator (a skin).

Bid packages are due by Aug. 9.

Will DraftKings Pursue Canada Sports Betting Opportunities?

