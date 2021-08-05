Julius Randle is staying in New York for a long time. The All-Star just signed a four-year extension with the New York Knicks.

Following a busy first few days of free agency, the New York Knicks are locking up Julius Randle long-term. After making Second Team All-NBA, Randle is signing a four-year extension worth $117 million. That means Randle is locked up for the next five years at a total of $140 million.

New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million contract extension — elevating his deal’s total value to five years and $140 million, his agents Aaron Mintz and Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN: https://t.co/4q7EfERHsw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

According to multiple sources, Randle is signing this extension to give the team financial flexibility going forward. He could have signed a deal worth close to $200 million if he waited until after the 2021-22 season to sign an extension.

Clearly, Randle believes in the direction of the franchise if he’s willing to leave that much on the table. The Knicks are focusing on continuity and flexibility with their current moves. They are bringing back Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson, and Derrick Rose to re-join Randle and RJ Barrett.

In addition to those re-signings, the Knicks are much improved at two positions — point guard and wing.

Kemba Walker signed a team-friendly deal after his injury-plagued 2020-21 season. He followed his Celtics teammate, Evan Fournier, to New York. The Frenchman inked a four-year deal to play for the orange and blue. Walker and Fournier are massive upgrades over Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock.

Even after all the moves this week, the Knicks are well-positioned to trade for the next disgruntled star. They have a treasure chest of first-round draft picks, a stable full of young talent, and plenty of tradeable contracts on the books.

For all the latest on New York’s roster moves, check ESNY’s Knicks free agency tracker.