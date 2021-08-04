Taj Gibson is returning to Madison Square Garden for a third consecutive season with his hometown New York Knicks.

It took a while for Taj Gibson to find a way to his hometown team, but now he’s a mainstay for the New York Knicks. Ian Begley of SNY is reporting that Gibson is coming back to the Knicks on a one-year, $2.7 million deal.

Taj Gibson has agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal to return to the Knicks, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells SNY. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 3, 2021

First things first, this move isn’t much of a surprise. Gibson’s close relationship with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is well-documented. It’s also worth noting that Gibson has served as a veteran mentor for the youth on this roster.

However, don’t let that overshadow the fact that he can still play.

Sure, Gibson is already 36 and entering his 13th year, but he showed last year that he still has something left in the tank. In fact, when Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel went down with injuries, Gibson seamlessly transitioned into starter’s minutes.

While Gibson is likely slotting back into that third-string center role, it’s a luxury to have a backup who can step in at any moment. No matter what his role is, Gibson is a professional. Whether he is starting and playing 30 minutes or coming off the bench for a few possessions, the same Taj Gibson always shows up.

Knicks president Leon Rose might have something up his sleeve, but for now, New York is running it back with the same center rotation as last year. They re-signed Gibson, Noel, and picked up Robinson’s option.

