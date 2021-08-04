NHL insider Elliotte Friedman gives his insight on the Rangers’ offseason.

In the most recent episode of his “31 Thoughts” podcast, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and NHL Network had quite a bit to say about how the New York Rangers’ offseason has gone so far.

He kicked things off by discussing the Ryan Reaves trade. “Everybody says this is about the Capitals and I do think that that is a factor, but I think it’s more about the Islanders.”

He referenced the New York Post’s Larry Brooks’ reporting when general manager and president Jeff Gorton and John Davidson were fired. Brooks noted late-season games against the New York Islanders when the Rangers were “pushed around”.

“Teams that played with some emotion and some edge or some willingness to grind you into the ice, the Rangers… didn’t handle that.”

Friedman went on to say that to him, the additions of Reaves, Sammy Blais, Barclay Goodrow, and Jarred Tinordi indicate the Rangers think of themselves as soft.

He notes that Jeff Marek, his co-host, had tweeted about Reaves telling an Eastern Conference team that he’s the answer to the Tom Wilson problem. Friedman think that conversation occurred between Reaves and the Rangers during Reaves’ last free agent period.

Other potential moves?

Another Golden Knight Friedman mentioned was winger Reilly Smith. Friedman claimed that Smith’s name had been in some rumors because Gallant really likes him.

Marek added that Gallant liked Smith a lot in Florida and Vegas and that no one would be surprised if he ends up on the Rangers.

Friedman then briefly talked about goalie Igor Shesterkin and that he’s looking for a deal in the $6 million dollar range.

He also mentioned that the Rangers must make a long-term decision on center Mika Zibanejad.

It was known that the Rangers had been in on center Phillip Danault, and Friedman does believe the Rangers were in on the former Canadiens’ center. But the Los Angeles Kings offered him either an extra year and/or more money.

He also mentioned that several teams have called about center Ryan Strome and that the Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel situation is still hanging.

Friedman finished up his segment on the Rangers by saying, “I don’t think Chris Drury is done by any stretch of the imagination.”

This should be music to the ears of Rangers fans.