UFC 265 is taking center stage this weekend as Derrick Lewis and Cyril Gane battle for the interim Heavyweight Championship and DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered.

New users at DraftKings Sportsbook can get 100-1 odds on Lewis or Gane to land a punch by placing a $1 wager on the fight moneyline. If your fighter lands a punch, you win a $100 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, VA, IA, IL, IN, WV, CO, TN, MI GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $1, WIN $100

UFC 265 NO-BRAINER! BET NOW

In short, this UFC promo is as good as it gets. All you need to do is put a low-risk bet of $1 down on Lewis or Gane to take advantage of a no-brainer $100. All your fighter needs to do is land a single punch. Barring an early knee or kick for a knockout, this bet is going to be an easy win for bettors.

Although the sports world is in a bit of a dry spell as we wait for the NFL to start, UFC doesn’t sleep.

DraftKings Sportsbook always has some of the best MMA odds, bonuses, and promos of any sportsbook in legal betting markets.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab these insane odds on UFC 265.

DraftKings Sportsbook’s UFC 265 100-1 Odds

UFC 265 features a championship bout. That means there are going to be plenty of eyes on the Toyota Center in Houston. That’s great news for new bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Derrick Lewis is a significant underdog entering UFC 265. He is currently +290 on the moneyline compared to Cyril Gane who is sitting at -380. With that said, the low-risk nature of this odds boost means that new players won’t be breaking the bank on either fighter.

All it takes is a $1 wager on Lewis or Gane. Once your original bet settles, DraftKings Sportsbook will dole out $100 in bonuses if your fighter landed at least one punch. We think the chances of both fighters landing a punch are overwhelming.

The bonus will be credited as four separate $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets are valid for up to seven days after they have been issued. There is a limit of one qualifying bet per user.

This offer is only available to new users in select states (Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia. New players on any online sportsbook must be at least 21 years old to participate.

Getting Started With DraftKings Sportsbook

This bet is a no-brainer and the kicker is that signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and painless process. There are no massive hoops to jump through. Follow these simple steps to get started today:

Create an account by clicking on any of the available links on the page, including here .

. Make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this promotion.

Place a $1 wager on Lewis or Gane to win on the moneyline.

Win $100 if your fighter lands a punch.

Offer Details

That’s all there is to it. Signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook takes minutes. Make sure you are signing up, making your deposit, and placing your $1 wager before the main event at UFC 265 on Saturday night.

Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab these insane odds on UFC 265.