Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey has arrived following a recent rebrand from the William Hill app, bringing an all-new app design, look, and player experience to bettors. Best of all, it arrives with a brand new promo, too.

With the official launch of Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey, new players in the Garden State can grab a massive $5,000 risk-free bet promo bonus. This offer is the most aggressive risk-free wager currently available in any legal online sports betting market.

Since the start of NJ legal online sports betting back in 2018, a variety of sportsbook competitors have offered no-brainers, enhanced odds, and numerous risk-free bets.

Traditionally speaking, risk-free bet offers range in the $500 to $1,000 neighborhood, but this offer from Caesars Sportsbook is the biggest such offer to date — and it’s not particularly close. The overall upside in play is up to 5x greater than similar offers. In addition to being available in New Jersey, the Caesars Sportsbook app is also available in states like Tennessee, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, and Indiana.

Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey Promo

Formerly William Hill NJ, the Caesars Sportsbook app is now live and running ahead of the busiest time of the year on the sports betting calendar. The NFL preseason is here, Major League Baseball’s stretch run of regular season action is underway, and college football is just around the corner.

To celebrate its launch, Caesars NJ is giving all new players who jump into the action the market’s biggest risk-free bet offer to date.

In terms of overall upside and pure value, the $5,000 risk-free bet is by far the best available as it offers $4,000 more than the next biggest such deal.

If there’s a downside, it’s that this special requires a substantial deposit and first bet in order to redeem the full value of the insurance. In other words, a $5,000 deposit will be needed in order to place the $5,000 risk-free first bet. That said, Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey players are free to deposit and make a risk-free wager of as little as $10.

How to Get the Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey Bonus

If you’re located in New Jersey and are looking to score this massive risk-free bet, here’s how to make it happen.

Briefly fill out some required information. Use promo code ESNYXLRF.

to start the registration process. Briefly fill out some required information. Use promo code . Select a deposit method. Caesars Sportsbook offers new players a variety of funding options, including PayPal, debit card, credit card, online checking and more.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 to a Caesars Sportsbook New Jersey account. Remember, you will need to deposit at least the same amount as your risk-free first bet.

The first real-money wager will be risk-free. If the wager wins, you win. If it loses, the bet amount is refunded in site credit.

Offer Details

This special is available to new players who are located in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, and Virginia. The risk-free wager is the first real money bet placed.

